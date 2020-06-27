All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 31 Etruria St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
31 Etruria St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:03 PM

31 Etruria St

31 Etruria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

31 Etruria Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 20TH!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/31-etruria-st?p=Company

Custom-built home in North Queen Anne is a quality piece of craftsmanship. Light-filled and airy, featuring open concept details in the main living space. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, convection oven, granite counters, cherry cabinets, maple hardwoods, and custom glass mosaic backsplash. Double-sided fireplace in living/dining room. Step out onto the private outdoor oasis with built-in fireplace and grill. The master suite offers vaulted ceilings, its own fireplace, soaking tub, steam shower, walk-in closet, and balcony. With city and ship canal views this gracious urban living is just blocks from Fremont bridge, South Lake Union, and downtown.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 19-20 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Etruria St have any available units?
31 Etruria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Etruria St have?
Some of 31 Etruria St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Etruria St currently offering any rent specials?
31 Etruria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Etruria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Etruria St is pet friendly.
Does 31 Etruria St offer parking?
No, 31 Etruria St does not offer parking.
Does 31 Etruria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Etruria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Etruria St have a pool?
No, 31 Etruria St does not have a pool.
Does 31 Etruria St have accessible units?
No, 31 Etruria St does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Etruria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Etruria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University