Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

AVAILABLE JULY 20TH!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/31-etruria-st?p=Company



Custom-built home in North Queen Anne is a quality piece of craftsmanship. Light-filled and airy, featuring open concept details in the main living space. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, convection oven, granite counters, cherry cabinets, maple hardwoods, and custom glass mosaic backsplash. Double-sided fireplace in living/dining room. Step out onto the private outdoor oasis with built-in fireplace and grill. The master suite offers vaulted ceilings, its own fireplace, soaking tub, steam shower, walk-in closet, and balcony. With city and ship canal views this gracious urban living is just blocks from Fremont bridge, South Lake Union, and downtown.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 19-20 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.