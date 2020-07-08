Amenities

307 NW 83rd Available 05/01/20 Ideal 2 Bedroom Home in Awesome Northwest Location, Ballard, Greenwood Central - Incredibly charming two bedroom, two bathroom home in popular NW Seattle location. This sweet bungalow is actually quite spacious for a two bedroom home. Hardwood floor throughout the main floor which consists of large living space, separate dining area, modern kitchen, large bedroom and full bathroom. Lovely wood burning fireplace and freshly painted, designer paint colors throughout. The updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and gas range, provide tons of counter space and designer finishes. Lots of cupboard and shelf space for all of your kitchen gadgets. Kitchen nook perfect for bonus area- office space, art table, etc! The finished basement is huge! The second bedroom and accompanying bathroom are here, along with an enormous laundry/ utility room. As another bonus, you have direct access to the garage which has been used previously as a theater room. Use it again for media or repurpose it into a rec room, fitness room, office or storage. Small fenced backyard which includes a detached studio, complete with insulation and electricity. Just blocks to Fred Meyer, Bartell Drugs and the heart of the popular Greenwood district. Dozens of restaurants and bars in every direction. Quick and easy commuter access to Downtown Seattle and other metropolitan neighborhoods.



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Lease term is 12 months.

~Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care.



