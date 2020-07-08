All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

307 NW 83rd

307 Northwest 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 Northwest 83rd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
307 NW 83rd Available 05/01/20 Ideal 2 Bedroom Home in Awesome Northwest Location, Ballard, Greenwood Central - Incredibly charming two bedroom, two bathroom home in popular NW Seattle location. This sweet bungalow is actually quite spacious for a two bedroom home. Hardwood floor throughout the main floor which consists of large living space, separate dining area, modern kitchen, large bedroom and full bathroom. Lovely wood burning fireplace and freshly painted, designer paint colors throughout. The updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and gas range, provide tons of counter space and designer finishes. Lots of cupboard and shelf space for all of your kitchen gadgets. Kitchen nook perfect for bonus area- office space, art table, etc! The finished basement is huge! The second bedroom and accompanying bathroom are here, along with an enormous laundry/ utility room. As another bonus, you have direct access to the garage which has been used previously as a theater room. Use it again for media or repurpose it into a rec room, fitness room, office or storage. Small fenced backyard which includes a detached studio, complete with insulation and electricity. Just blocks to Fred Meyer, Bartell Drugs and the heart of the popular Greenwood district. Dozens of restaurants and bars in every direction. Quick and easy commuter access to Downtown Seattle and other metropolitan neighborhoods.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Lease term is 12 months.
~Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care.

(RLNE3831258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 NW 83rd have any available units?
307 NW 83rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 NW 83rd have?
Some of 307 NW 83rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 NW 83rd currently offering any rent specials?
307 NW 83rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 NW 83rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 NW 83rd is pet friendly.
Does 307 NW 83rd offer parking?
Yes, 307 NW 83rd offers parking.
Does 307 NW 83rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 NW 83rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 NW 83rd have a pool?
No, 307 NW 83rd does not have a pool.
Does 307 NW 83rd have accessible units?
No, 307 NW 83rd does not have accessible units.
Does 307 NW 83rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 NW 83rd does not have units with dishwashers.

