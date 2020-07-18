All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

307 12th Ave E

307 12th Avenue East · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming free standing 1 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom Bungalow. One of a kind rental in the heart of Capitol Hill w/a 95 walk score! Remodeled to the studs in 2011 with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, R40 insulation (to keep it quiet & for energy efficiency), AC, new open kitchen with gas cooking, full bathroom with mosaic tiles, washer/dryer in bedroom. Back door off office/den leads to a small yard area. Perfect for summer BBQs. Ample storage for kayaks, camping gear, etc in crawl space below bungalow. Just blocks to the Light Rail station, restaurants, bars, QFC, Safeway, Whole Foods, numerous buses, Broadway street car, Microsoft Connector..No parking available but ok parking on street w Zone 4 pass. Walk to downtown, SLU, Amazon & hospitals.

Terms: 1st, last, one months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 dog or 1 cat. W/S/G included in rent. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 12th Ave E have any available units?
307 12th Ave E has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 12th Ave E have?
Some of 307 12th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 12th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
307 12th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 12th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 307 12th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 307 12th Ave E offer parking?
No, 307 12th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 307 12th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 12th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 12th Ave E have a pool?
No, 307 12th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 307 12th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 307 12th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 307 12th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 12th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
