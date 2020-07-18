307 12th Ave E

Amenities

Charming free standing 1 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom Bungalow. One of a kind rental in the heart of Capitol Hill w/a 95 walk score! Remodeled to the studs in 2011 with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, R40 insulation (to keep it quiet & for energy efficiency), AC, new open kitchen with gas cooking, full bathroom with mosaic tiles, washer/dryer in bedroom. Back door off office/den leads to a small yard area. Perfect for summer BBQs. Ample storage for kayaks, camping gear, etc in crawl space below bungalow. Just blocks to the Light Rail station, restaurants, bars, QFC, Safeway, Whole Foods, numerous buses, Broadway street car, Microsoft Connector..No parking available but ok parking on street w Zone 4 pass. Walk to downtown, SLU, Amazon & hospitals.



Terms: 1st, last, one months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 dog or 1 cat. W/S/G included in rent. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



