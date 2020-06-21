3052 46th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Treat yourself to AMAZING SUNSETS in this grand old beauty PRIVATELY PERCHED over West Seattle facing the majestic Olympics. This stunningly detailed 1911 Craftsman is drenched in warmth and character. A light filled dream, this home features large windows for NATURAL YEAR-ROUND LIGHT IN EVERY ROOM, even in the basement and laundry room!



Unique architecture and artisan details abound throughout - French Doors, intricate woodwork, clawfoot tub, period light fixtures, custom cabinets, gleaming wood floors, and more… Sip your morning coffee in the sun-drenched enclosed front porch complete with HAND CRAFTED ICONIC COLUMNS AND VOLUTES, or out in the privacy of the immaculately landscaped front patio. Welcome your guests into the large formal living room, or into the OPEN LIGHT FILLED GOURMET KITCHEN and entertain them around the large island while you prepare your feast. Spread out into the open gathering room as your guests continue to arrive, and finally guide them through two sets of double doors into the formal dining room complete with its own bay window and cozy fireplace. Finally, retire upstairs to the peaceful sunlit bedrooms where you can enjoy the views or the stars. This home is the ultimate in grand entertaining and Puget Sound living the way it used to be! Relish all the amenities West Seattleites are privy to...amazing culinary adventures along California Avenue, theaters, art walks, boutiques, specialty delis and BEACH WILDLIFE. Fill every weekend without ever having to leave your neighborhood!



FEATURES:



• 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full bath and TWO ¾ Baths…All in 2,690 Sq. Ft.

• Lots of LARGE WINDOWS and Character Lighting

• Original Gleaming Fir Hardwoods, Cork Flooring and Carpet Throughout

• Gorgeous Detailed Woodwork Throughout

• Fresh New Paint

• Front Entrance Through Enclosed Sun-porch

• Charming Living Room with Built-in Bench Seat

• Formal Dining Room with Original French Doors to Living Room and Pocket Sliders to Kitchen

• Remodeled Chef’s Kitchen with High-end Stainless Appliances, Custom Cabinets and Farmhouse Apron Sink

• Expansive Stone Countertops with Breakfast Bar and Large Pantry

• ¾ Updated Bath Conveniently Located Off the Kitchen and Back Entry Mud Room

• Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath

• Master Bedroom with Two Closets and Large West Facing Bay Window

• Two Additional Bedrooms with plenty of Closet Space and Windows

• Full Bath sports Enchanting Clawfoot Tub and Pedestal Sink

• Enormous Basement With Lots of Natural Light, Storage, Laundry Center and ¾ Bathroom

• Large Capacity Front Loading Washer and Dryer

• Newly Terraced Landscaping

• Tons of Off-street Alley Parking

• Close to Some of Seattle’s BEST SCHOOLS and Downtown Seattle

• Centrally Located between the Admiral and Alaska Junctions for Shopping, Dining and Entertainment

• Multitude of Parks Nearby – LINCOLN PARK, ALKI BEACH and More



Pets okay on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.