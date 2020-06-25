All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
303 N 44th Street Unit# 302
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

303 N 44th Street Unit# 302

303 N 44th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

303 N 44th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
condo in Fremont - FANTASTIC Affordable Fremont Studio with a VIEW
It may be small, but it is BIG LIVING in this cute fully remodeled condo set in the quieter neighborhood part of Fremont, but walking distance from everything fun and yummy. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your own private balcony overlooking not only the ship canal, but all the way out to the spectacular Olympic Mountains. With a spacious living area entertain guests in the evening, then open the cabinet and pull down your cool queen-sized murphy bed and wake up to the same gorgeous view!
This great little unit is not shy on closets and shelving to maximize space. The kitchen has new appliances including a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Rent includes your own convenient covered off-street parking spot. A nice laundry room is on site. Utilities and mattress are not included. Professionally managed by RPA
To schedule a showing at your convenience, please visit: https://showmojo.com/l/26be3f603a
To check-out a video tour of this unit, please visit: https://youtu.be/LC7Rw96hmRI
Questions? Call 206-577-0597

(RLNE4111698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 have any available units?
303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 have?
Some of 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 currently offering any rent specials?
303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 is pet friendly.
Does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 offer parking?
Yes, 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 offers parking.
Does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 have a pool?
No, 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 does not have a pool.
Does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 have accessible units?
No, 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 N 44th Street Unit# 302 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University