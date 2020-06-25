303 N 44th Street Unit# 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

condo in Fremont - FANTASTIC Affordable Fremont Studio with a VIEW

It may be small, but it is BIG LIVING in this cute fully remodeled condo set in the quieter neighborhood part of Fremont, but walking distance from everything fun and yummy. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your own private balcony overlooking not only the ship canal, but all the way out to the spectacular Olympic Mountains. With a spacious living area entertain guests in the evening, then open the cabinet and pull down your cool queen-sized murphy bed and wake up to the same gorgeous view!

This great little unit is not shy on closets and shelving to maximize space. The kitchen has new appliances including a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Rent includes your own convenient covered off-street parking spot. A nice laundry room is on site. Utilities and mattress are not included. Professionally managed by RPA

To schedule a showing at your convenience, please visit: https://showmojo.com/l/26be3f603a

To check-out a video tour of this unit, please visit: https://youtu.be/LC7Rw96hmRI

Questions? Call 206-577-0597



