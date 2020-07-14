All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 303 E Pike St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
303 E Pike St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:29 PM

303 E Pike St

303 Pike Street · (206) 286-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
First Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

303 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
No contact move in as our application and lease are both online! VIDEO TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/krhp68aj532qr65/303%20%23510%20-%20Video%20Tour.mp4?dl=0 One bedroom condo available in the heart of Capitol Hill at the Pike Lofts! Located in Capitol Hillâs Pike/Pine Corridor and built in 1998, the Pike Lofts is a sought after place to live. Its location provides an easy walk to downtown, the Pike Place Market and Broadway and a walkscore of 99 out of 100!. The living room includes high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a gas fireplace and large balcony on Pike St. Kitchen comes with slab granite, hardwoods, together with practical elements such as high-end appliances, gas cooking, secure garage parking and complete laundry. Bathroom comes with a beautiful tiled tub! Elevator and stair access. There is a community roof-top deck for residents with Seattle skyline views. 12 month lease. No smoking. One small dog or cat under 30lbs possible with $100 monthly pet rent. $400 Condo move in Fee paid at move in. Move in dates must be scheduled 3 business days in advance after signing the lease. Garage parking included! Step out the door to eateries, retail shops, boutiques, coffee houses, clubs and recreation; the best of everything the City has to offer is just outside the door. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Gas Fireplace - Gas Range - Built in Microwave - Dishwasher - Refrigerator - Stacked Washer/Dryer in unit - 1 Garage Parking Space included - Utilities (water/sewer/garbage) is included in rent - $400 Condo move in fee (tenants pay), Move in dates must be scheduled 3 business days in advance - 12 Month lease required - Rooftop deck - To qualify, your monthly income will be 3x rent and have positive recent rental history Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: http://www.seattleproperty.management/ Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E Pike St have any available units?
303 E Pike St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 E Pike St have?
Some of 303 E Pike St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E Pike St currently offering any rent specials?
303 E Pike St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E Pike St pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 E Pike St is pet friendly.
Does 303 E Pike St offer parking?
Yes, 303 E Pike St offers parking.
Does 303 E Pike St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 E Pike St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E Pike St have a pool?
Yes, 303 E Pike St has a pool.
Does 303 E Pike St have accessible units?
No, 303 E Pike St does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E Pike St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 E Pike St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 303 E Pike St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity