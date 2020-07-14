303 E Pike St

Amenities

No contact move in as our application and lease are both online! VIDEO TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/krhp68aj532qr65/303%20%23510%20-%20Video%20Tour.mp4?dl=0 One bedroom condo available in the heart of Capitol Hill at the Pike Lofts! Located in Capitol Hillâs Pike/Pine Corridor and built in 1998, the Pike Lofts is a sought after place to live. Its location provides an easy walk to downtown, the Pike Place Market and Broadway and a walkscore of 99 out of 100!. The living room includes high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a gas fireplace and large balcony on Pike St. Kitchen comes with slab granite, hardwoods, together with practical elements such as high-end appliances, gas cooking, secure garage parking and complete laundry. Bathroom comes with a beautiful tiled tub! Elevator and stair access. There is a community roof-top deck for residents with Seattle skyline views. 12 month lease. No smoking. One small dog or cat under 30lbs possible with $100 monthly pet rent. $400 Condo move in Fee paid at move in. Move in dates must be scheduled 3 business days in advance after signing the lease. Garage parking included! Step out the door to eateries, retail shops, boutiques, coffee houses, clubs and recreation; the best of everything the City has to offer is just outside the door. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Gas Fireplace - Gas Range - Built in Microwave - Dishwasher - Refrigerator - Stacked Washer/Dryer in unit - 1 Garage Parking Space included - Utilities (water/sewer/garbage) is included in rent - $400 Condo move in fee (tenants pay), Move in dates must be scheduled 3 business days in advance - 12 Month lease required - Rooftop deck - To qualify, your monthly income will be 3x rent and have positive recent rental history Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: http://www.seattleproperty.management/ Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!