All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 301 22nd Ave E #6B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
301 22nd Ave E #6B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 22nd Ave E #6B

301 22nd Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

301 22nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
301 22nd Ave E #6B Available 02/01/19 East Thomas Street Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available February 1st! Enjoy living in the heart of Seattle at this top floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath Capitol Hill condominium! This west facing, corner unit is wrapped in natural light and surrounded by large, picturesque windows. Enjoy all 974 square feet of this wonderful living space. Washer and dryer in your unit and one dedicated parking spot in the underground garage. You only pay for electricity; water, sewer and garbage are included in your rent. Your new home is located close to everything! This is a walker's paradise! Leave your car at home and explore the city by foot and bus or light rail! Great shops, coffee bars and fantastic restaurants abound in the Capitol Hill area! Quick drive or bus ride to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle, University of Washington; Microsoft Connector close by. Just minutes from Madison Street and Swedish and Virginia Mason Hospitals. Easy access to I-5, 520 or I-90. Just 2 blocks from Miller Park and Play Field. One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.

To view this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #EastThomasStreetCondos

(RLNE4653999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 22nd Ave E #6B have any available units?
301 22nd Ave E #6B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 22nd Ave E #6B have?
Some of 301 22nd Ave E #6B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 22nd Ave E #6B currently offering any rent specials?
301 22nd Ave E #6B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 22nd Ave E #6B pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 22nd Ave E #6B is pet friendly.
Does 301 22nd Ave E #6B offer parking?
Yes, 301 22nd Ave E #6B does offer parking.
Does 301 22nd Ave E #6B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 22nd Ave E #6B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 22nd Ave E #6B have a pool?
No, 301 22nd Ave E #6B does not have a pool.
Does 301 22nd Ave E #6B have accessible units?
No, 301 22nd Ave E #6B does not have accessible units.
Does 301 22nd Ave E #6B have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 22nd Ave E #6B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University