301 22nd Ave E #6B Available 02/01/19 East Thomas Street Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available February 1st! Enjoy living in the heart of Seattle at this top floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath Capitol Hill condominium! This west facing, corner unit is wrapped in natural light and surrounded by large, picturesque windows. Enjoy all 974 square feet of this wonderful living space. Washer and dryer in your unit and one dedicated parking spot in the underground garage. You only pay for electricity; water, sewer and garbage are included in your rent. Your new home is located close to everything! This is a walker's paradise! Leave your car at home and explore the city by foot and bus or light rail! Great shops, coffee bars and fantastic restaurants abound in the Capitol Hill area! Quick drive or bus ride to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle, University of Washington; Microsoft Connector close by. Just minutes from Madison Street and Swedish and Virginia Mason Hospitals. Easy access to I-5, 520 or I-90. Just 2 blocks from Miller Park and Play Field. One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.



To view this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



