Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3000 SW Avalon Way #4

3000 Southwest Avalon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Condo in West Seattle, Easy Access to Public Transportation! - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/u2VQHcGgaiQ
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/96c241c013
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous condo in West Seattle, moments from downtown Seattle
- Bright rooms with large windows and great views
- Quiet and private community
- Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent
- Reserved private parking spot included
- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Pet Rent $50 per pet
- Last month's rent due at move-in
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5499125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 have any available units?
3000 SW Avalon Way #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3000 SW Avalon Way #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 offers parking.
Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 have a pool?
No, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 have accessible units?
No, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 SW Avalon Way #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

