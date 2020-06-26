All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

2921 16th Ave South

2921 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2921 16th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2921 16th Ave South Available 08/01/19 Beacon Hill 3 bed 3 bath, + detached studio/office, light and bright brick house! Available Aug 1st! - Welcome home, This north Beacon Hill home offers a lot of extras with an amazing location, in a vibrant community, let's take a look around... Enter the home to hardwood floors a large picture window in the living room with a fireplace and remodeled "open" floor plan. The updated kitchen looks into the living room and offers a light filled bench corner nook with territorial views! Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, good cabinet space, gas stove, and plenty of room to cook, make this kitchen enjoyable! Master bedroom with a big open custom closet space. 2nd bedroom and a full bathroom with double sinks and heated floors and more make up the main floor. Downstairs you enter (There is a MIL concept/entrance) into a bonus 2nd full kitchen area, there is a large recreation room with 2nd wood burning fireplace and a 3rd bedroom and full bathroom, this space is ready for guest to enjoy. The newly updated large laundry room and home work space is off this area as well. The surprise feature for the home is the newly built studio connected to the detached garage. A one room space with a 3/4 bathroom, great south facing windows and a sliding door to look out to the fenced yard area. A fully finished one car garage and small parking area off the alley, complete second building on this property. Enjoy the mature plantings, fruit trees and spacious grassed fenced rear yard, perfect for relaxing and gardening. The corner lot is a great location, two blocks from the Beacon Hill link light rail station. Take a stroll to Jefferson Park, or a short bike ride or drive to downtown Seattle. Additionally, this home offers easy and quick access to I-5 or I-90. When your home, walk a few blocks to the local pubs, grocery store, coffee shops, the Beacon Hill library, Or enjoy the growing collection of excellent restaurants that are making Beacon Hill one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Seattle. This home is available August 1st!

Please take a moment and drive by this home and neighborhood, if you are ready to view please call Dawnette 2532617154 or my leasing assistants: Misty 2068419527 Or Reilly 2535909591 for a tour of the property.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; pets considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call my leasing team to schedule a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Agent Cell: 253-261-7154
Leasing Cell (Misty)l: 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4962371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 16th Ave South have any available units?
2921 16th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 16th Ave South have?
Some of 2921 16th Ave South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 16th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2921 16th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 16th Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 16th Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 2921 16th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 2921 16th Ave South offers parking.
Does 2921 16th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 16th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 16th Ave South have a pool?
No, 2921 16th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2921 16th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2921 16th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 16th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 16th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
