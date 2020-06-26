Amenities

2921 16th Ave South Available 08/01/19 Beacon Hill 3 bed 3 bath, + detached studio/office, light and bright brick house! Available Aug 1st! - Welcome home, This north Beacon Hill home offers a lot of extras with an amazing location, in a vibrant community, let's take a look around... Enter the home to hardwood floors a large picture window in the living room with a fireplace and remodeled "open" floor plan. The updated kitchen looks into the living room and offers a light filled bench corner nook with territorial views! Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, good cabinet space, gas stove, and plenty of room to cook, make this kitchen enjoyable! Master bedroom with a big open custom closet space. 2nd bedroom and a full bathroom with double sinks and heated floors and more make up the main floor. Downstairs you enter (There is a MIL concept/entrance) into a bonus 2nd full kitchen area, there is a large recreation room with 2nd wood burning fireplace and a 3rd bedroom and full bathroom, this space is ready for guest to enjoy. The newly updated large laundry room and home work space is off this area as well. The surprise feature for the home is the newly built studio connected to the detached garage. A one room space with a 3/4 bathroom, great south facing windows and a sliding door to look out to the fenced yard area. A fully finished one car garage and small parking area off the alley, complete second building on this property. Enjoy the mature plantings, fruit trees and spacious grassed fenced rear yard, perfect for relaxing and gardening. The corner lot is a great location, two blocks from the Beacon Hill link light rail station. Take a stroll to Jefferson Park, or a short bike ride or drive to downtown Seattle. Additionally, this home offers easy and quick access to I-5 or I-90. When your home, walk a few blocks to the local pubs, grocery store, coffee shops, the Beacon Hill library, Or enjoy the growing collection of excellent restaurants that are making Beacon Hill one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Seattle. This home is available August 1st!



Please take a moment and drive by this home and neighborhood, if you are ready to view please call Dawnette 2532617154 or my leasing assistants: Misty 2068419527 Or Reilly 2535909591 for a tour of the property.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; pets considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call my leasing team to schedule a private showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Agent Cell: 253-261-7154

Leasing Cell (Misty)l: 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



