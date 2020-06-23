Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities parking

2920 Eastlake Ave E - #308 Available 03/01/19 Amazing Eastlake Condo with 2 parking spots! Recent Remodel! - This truly breathtaking apartment in the heart of Seattle and South Lake Union is one of a kind. From the gorgeous views of Lake Union to the upscale features and amenities, this apartment and neighborhood have it all. The interior features beautiful floors, fireplace, kitchen with new Pental quartz and backsplash, Viking stove, and etc. This apartment has two bedrooms, one full bath and one three-quarter bath.



Water, Sewer Garbage included! Two Parking Spots!



