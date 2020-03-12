2814 28th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Magnolia Home - Available Now - Beautiful, Tudor-style Magnolia home in desirable neighborhood! This five-bedroom, two and 3/4-bathroom home features hardwood floors, a fireplace, large bonus room, deck off kitchen, stainless appliances, dining room, upper deck off master bedroom, huge back yard, and a one-car attached garage. Sweeping views of downtown Seattle, Mount Rainier, and Puget Sound from the master suite and upper-floor balcony. This home is also located four blocks from the new Magnolia Elementary public school slated to open in Fall 2019. Yard is owner maintained. One pet allowed with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, please.



Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Walkable to Magnolia Village, restaurants, Pop Mounger pool, schools, and retail. Great access to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, and South Lake Union.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.



(RLNE4935283)