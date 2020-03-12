All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2814 28th Ave W
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2814 28th Ave W

2814 28th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2814 28th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnolia Home - Available Now - Beautiful, Tudor-style Magnolia home in desirable neighborhood! This five-bedroom, two and 3/4-bathroom home features hardwood floors, a fireplace, large bonus room, deck off kitchen, stainless appliances, dining room, upper deck off master bedroom, huge back yard, and a one-car attached garage. Sweeping views of downtown Seattle, Mount Rainier, and Puget Sound from the master suite and upper-floor balcony. This home is also located four blocks from the new Magnolia Elementary public school slated to open in Fall 2019. Yard is owner maintained. One pet allowed with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, please.

Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Walkable to Magnolia Village, restaurants, Pop Mounger pool, schools, and retail. Great access to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, and South Lake Union.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 28th Ave W have any available units?
2814 28th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 28th Ave W have?
Some of 2814 28th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 28th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2814 28th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 28th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 28th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2814 28th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2814 28th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2814 28th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 28th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 28th Ave W have a pool?
Yes, 2814 28th Ave W has a pool.
Does 2814 28th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2814 28th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 28th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 28th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
