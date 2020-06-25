All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

2800 NW 69th Street

2800 Northwest 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Northwest 69th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious classic Ballard bungalow! - SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/fcd001807b
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/-RnKj8RdHjQ

Get more room for your money by living in this classic Ballard bungalow. A nice living room, sun room and downstairs rec room, plus basement offer all kinds of space! The classic and always popular circular floor plan offers gleaming wood floors throughout the main floor. With the light streaming in through nicely placed windows, this home will suit a multitude of decorative styles. There's no shortage for storage with both the basement and the detached garage.
Nicely landscaped front and back yards make the outdoors beckon. Sidewalks stretch in every direction offering a neighborhood that is safe, walkable and neighborly. Two and a half blocks to Webster Park and playground, a chip shot from Shilshole Beach and Golden Gardens, and walking distance from the best Croissant in Seattle, you cant beat this location for fun things to do. Not to mention the music, shopping and fabulous dining that keeps Ballard in the headlines. One year lease, no pets please, utilities not included.

A Traditional Cheerful Ballard Home!
Great Ballard location, walking distance from Golden Gardens
Highly walkable neighborhood with sidewalks galore
Nicely landscaped with a fenced yard
Bright and cheery interior
Gleaming wood floors
Circular floorplan

SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/fcd001807b
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/-RnKj8RdHjQ
QUESTIONS: Call Gretchen 206-577-0597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4227130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 NW 69th Street have any available units?
2800 NW 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2800 NW 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2800 NW 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 NW 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2800 NW 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2800 NW 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2800 NW 69th Street offers parking.
Does 2800 NW 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 NW 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 NW 69th Street have a pool?
No, 2800 NW 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2800 NW 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 2800 NW 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 NW 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 NW 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 NW 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 NW 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
