2800 NW 69th Street

Amenities
Spacious classic Ballard bungalow! - SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/fcd001807b
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/-RnKj8RdHjQ
Get more room for your money by living in this classic Ballard bungalow. A nice living room, sun room and downstairs rec room, plus basement offer all kinds of space! The classic and always popular circular floor plan offers gleaming wood floors throughout the main floor. With the light streaming in through nicely placed windows, this home will suit a multitude of decorative styles. There's no shortage for storage with both the basement and the detached garage.
Nicely landscaped front and back yards make the outdoors beckon. Sidewalks stretch in every direction offering a neighborhood that is safe, walkable and neighborly. Two and a half blocks to Webster Park and playground, a chip shot from Shilshole Beach and Golden Gardens, and walking distance from the best Croissant in Seattle, you cant beat this location for fun things to do. Not to mention the music, shopping and fabulous dining that keeps Ballard in the headlines. One year lease, no pets please, utilities not included.
A Traditional Cheerful Ballard Home!
Great Ballard location, walking distance from Golden Gardens
Highly walkable neighborhood with sidewalks galore
Nicely landscaped with a fenced yard
Bright and cheery interior
Gleaming wood floors
Circular floorplan
QUESTIONS: Call Gretchen 206-577-0597
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4227130)