2770 Alki Ave SW

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage

Located accross from Alki Beach Park. Close to restaurants, coffee shops and more. Bus routes and water taxi shuttle. This building has opening for a 1-bedroom/ 1-bathroom (view) apartment, located on the 2nd floor. This unit is available now and renting for $1650. It has a washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher and assigned parking for one vehicle. The building has an access control system and an elevator. We start with a 6 month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application and credit check are always free. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not allow pets. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior. Alki Property Management LLC, 206-932-3000.



