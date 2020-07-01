2770 Alki Ave SW

Amenities
Located accross from Alki Beach Park. Close to restaurants, coffee shops and more. Bus routes and water taxi shuttle. This building has opening for a 1-bedroom/ 1-bathroom (view) apartment, located on the 2nd floor. This unit is available now and renting for $1650. It has a washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher and assigned parking for one vehicle. The building has an access control system and an elevator. We start with a 6 month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application and credit check are always free. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not allow pets. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior. Alki Property Management LLC, 206-932-3000.
Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.