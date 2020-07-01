All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:11 AM

2770 Alki Ave SW

2770 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2770 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
Located accross from Alki Beach Park. Close to restaurants, coffee shops and more. Bus routes and water taxi shuttle. This building has opening for a 1-bedroom/ 1-bathroom (view) apartment, located on the 2nd floor. This unit is available now and renting for $1650. It has a washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, dishwasher and assigned parking for one vehicle. The building has an access control system and an elevator. We start with a 6 month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application and credit check are always free. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not allow pets. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior. Alki Property Management LLC, 206-932-3000.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
2770 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 2770 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2770 Alki Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 2770 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2770 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2770 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2770 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2770 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2770 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2770 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2770 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

