patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area coffee bar concierge parking bike storage garage

2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 Available 06/01/20 Bellora Condominiums ~ Belltown / Waterfront - Available June 1st! Beautiful one bedroom and one bath condo for lease at the prestigious Bellora Condominiums! With a Walk Score of 95, you'll have the city at your feet and great proximity to the Olympic Sculpture Park, the Waterfront, Pike Place Market, Seattle Center, retail, restaurants and bus lines. This lovely 8th floor, corner unit, features include hardwood floors, stainless appliances, gas stove/cooktop, concrete counters AND your new home has air conditioning! One reserved parking spot in secured garage for an additional $100 a month. Spacious storage unit in the garage is included! You only pay for electricity and water; gas, sewer & garbage is included in your rent! The Bellora offers concierge service, a stunning 5th floor roof top deck with views of the water and Olympic Mountains, indoor self-service car wash and bike storage! You can't beat this location! Close to everything! Easy walk or quick bus ride to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle; and Microsoft Connector close by. Walk or run along the waterfront dedicated trails. Great shops, coffee bars and restaurants abound in the hip Belltown and Downtown area! Pet friendly, one cat or small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a FaceTime viewing of this lovely condo, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575



