Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2716 Elliott Avenue, #805

2716 Elliott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Elliott Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
coffee bar
concierge
parking
bike storage
garage
2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 Available 06/01/20 Bellora Condominiums ~ Belltown / Waterfront - Available June 1st! Beautiful one bedroom and one bath condo for lease at the prestigious Bellora Condominiums! With a Walk Score of 95, you'll have the city at your feet and great proximity to the Olympic Sculpture Park, the Waterfront, Pike Place Market, Seattle Center, retail, restaurants and bus lines. This lovely 8th floor, corner unit, features include hardwood floors, stainless appliances, gas stove/cooktop, concrete counters AND your new home has air conditioning! One reserved parking spot in secured garage for an additional $100 a month. Spacious storage unit in the garage is included! You only pay for electricity and water; gas, sewer & garbage is included in your rent! The Bellora offers concierge service, a stunning 5th floor roof top deck with views of the water and Olympic Mountains, indoor self-service car wash and bike storage! You can't beat this location! Close to everything! Easy walk or quick bus ride to Amazon Campus or downtown Seattle; and Microsoft Connector close by. Walk or run along the waterfront dedicated trails. Great shops, coffee bars and restaurants abound in the hip Belltown and Downtown area! Pet friendly, one cat or small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a FaceTime viewing of this lovely condo, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #belltownrentals #amazonSLU #seattlewalkscore95 #seattlebellora

(RLNE4411687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 have any available units?
2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 have?
Some of 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 offers parking.
Does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 have a pool?
No, 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 have accessible units?
No, 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Elliott Avenue, #805 does not have units with dishwashers.

