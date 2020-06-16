2715 North East 135th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage dog park hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities dog park parking garage hot tub pet friendly

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/dca38930ef/2715-ne-135th-st-seattle-wa-98125 This pet friendly home features a dog run, hot tub, garage, wood floors, wood stove, and abundant natural light. Room off family room connects to bathroom and could easily be used as a 3RD BEDROOM. Easy access to shopping and restaurants in Lake City, as well as easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way. 15 minutes to Green Lake Park, 20 minutes to South Lake Union by car. $2500 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets of any size. Renters insurance required. Restricted breeds on a case by case basis. 600 minimum credit score needed for consideration. Verifiable current household income of at least 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcy, bills in arrears, excessive debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.