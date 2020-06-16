All apartments in Seattle
2715 North East 135th St
2715 North East 135th St

2715 NE 135th St · No Longer Available
Location

2715 NE 135th St, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Use this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/dca38930ef/2715-ne-135th-st-seattle-wa-98125 This pet friendly home features a dog run, hot tub, garage, wood floors, wood stove, and abundant natural light. Room off family room connects to bathroom and could easily be used as a 3RD BEDROOM. Easy access to shopping and restaurants in Lake City, as well as easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way. 15 minutes to Green Lake Park, 20 minutes to South Lake Union by car. $2500 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets of any size. Renters insurance required. Restricted breeds on a case by case basis. 600 minimum credit score needed for consideration. Verifiable current household income of at least 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcy, bills in arrears, excessive debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 North East 135th St have any available units?
2715 North East 135th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 North East 135th St have?
Some of 2715 North East 135th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 North East 135th St currently offering any rent specials?
2715 North East 135th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 North East 135th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 North East 135th St is pet friendly.
Does 2715 North East 135th St offer parking?
Yes, 2715 North East 135th St offers parking.
Does 2715 North East 135th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 North East 135th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 North East 135th St have a pool?
No, 2715 North East 135th St does not have a pool.
Does 2715 North East 135th St have accessible units?
No, 2715 North East 135th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 North East 135th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 North East 135th St does not have units with dishwashers.
