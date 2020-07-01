2712 S Andover ST

Amenities

cats allowed garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

Modern living near everyday amenities - Contemporary style townhome located 10mins light rail ride to downtown Seattle. 4-Story unit with spacious 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in living room with fireplace offers a grand feel. Chef's kitchen, slab quartz countertops and modern medium. Top top floor master suite has 5-pieces luxury finished bathroom plus walk-in closet. This unit sits on fresh breath of air surround by natural setting.



Looking for responsible tenant for this beautiful home.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



(RLNE5170660)