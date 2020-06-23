2710 Andover St

Amenities

dogs allowed new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Beautiful brand new townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage + street parking

2710 S. Andover St.

Available Now



Perfect location close to Columbia City and Mt Baker LINK light rail stops



DOGS WELCOME!



New construction, never occupied, super-clean, all new appliances



Live in one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle, lots of diverse restaurants, coffee, boutiques and live music! Public bikes everywhere, park and farmers market every Wednesday from April - Oct.



Transportation:

15 minutes to downtown on Link light rail train

20 minutes to Bellevue by car (Microsoft, SAP/Concur, etc.)

25 minutes to Renton (Boeing, Blue Origin, etc.)

30 minutes to airport on Link light rail train

Bus stops 50 yards from the door.



Friendly local landlord. Contact via text or email.