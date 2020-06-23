2710 Andover St

Amenities
Beautiful brand new townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage + street parking
2710 S. Andover St.
Available Now
Perfect location close to Columbia City and Mt Baker LINK light rail stops
DOGS WELCOME!
New construction, never occupied, super-clean, all new appliances
Live in one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle, lots of diverse restaurants, coffee, boutiques and live music! Public bikes everywhere, park and farmers market every Wednesday from April - Oct.
Transportation:
15 minutes to downtown on Link light rail train
20 minutes to Bellevue by car (Microsoft, SAP/Concur, etc.)
25 minutes to Renton (Boeing, Blue Origin, etc.)
30 minutes to airport on Link light rail train
Bus stops 50 yards from the door.
Friendly local landlord. Contact via text or email.