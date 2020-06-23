All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2710 Andover St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2710 Andover St

2710 S Andover St · No Longer Available
Location

2710 S Andover St, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

dogs allowed
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage + street parking
2710 S. Andover St.
Available Now

Perfect location close to Columbia City and Mt Baker LINK light rail stops

DOGS WELCOME!

New construction, never occupied, super-clean, all new appliances

Live in one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle, lots of diverse restaurants, coffee, boutiques and live music! Public bikes everywhere, park and farmers market every Wednesday from April - Oct.

Transportation:
15 minutes to downtown on Link light rail train
20 minutes to Bellevue by car (Microsoft, SAP/Concur, etc.)
25 minutes to Renton (Boeing, Blue Origin, etc.)
30 minutes to airport on Link light rail train
Bus stops 50 yards from the door.

Friendly local landlord. Contact via text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Andover St have any available units?
2710 Andover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Andover St have?
Some of 2710 Andover St's amenities include dogs allowed, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Andover St currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Andover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Andover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Andover St is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Andover St offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Andover St does offer parking.
Does 2710 Andover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Andover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Andover St have a pool?
No, 2710 Andover St does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Andover St have accessible units?
No, 2710 Andover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Andover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Andover St does not have units with dishwashers.
