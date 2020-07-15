All apartments in Seattle
2624 South Judkins Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2624 South Judkins Street

2624 South Judkins Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2624 South Judkins Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months and a MOVE IN DICOUNT of $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-669-5527 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Built-in 1920, this rustic fully remodeled single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom property rental in the serene Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. It's also near schools, public transportation, and several parks!

The classic interior is unfurnished while featuring hardwood floors throughout the home, tile bathrooms, wood-burning fireplace, Jacuzzi, a master bathroom, and extra storage space. A kitchen with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and brand new appliances. refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with a solar electric system. Electric heating with A/C is installed for climate control. Hangout in the amazing fence backyard with a bbq grill area, patio, and balcony.

The landlord will cover the CCTV, electricity, internet, sewage, trash, and yard maintenance.

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.
Pets are not permitted on the property.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bbHziGwDoKc

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Sam Smith Park, Jimi Hendrix Park, Judkins Park, and Colman Playground.

The property’s Bike Score is 80/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 South Judkins Street have any available units?
2624 South Judkins Street has a unit available for $4,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 South Judkins Street have?
Some of 2624 South Judkins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 South Judkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
2624 South Judkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 South Judkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 2624 South Judkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2624 South Judkins Street offer parking?
No, 2624 South Judkins Street does not offer parking.
Does 2624 South Judkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 South Judkins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 South Judkins Street have a pool?
Yes, 2624 South Judkins Street has a pool.
Does 2624 South Judkins Street have accessible units?
No, 2624 South Judkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 South Judkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 South Judkins Street has units with dishwashers.
