2624 South Judkins Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Built-in 1920, this rustic fully remodeled single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom property rental in the serene Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. It's also near schools, public transportation, and several parks!



The classic interior is unfurnished while featuring hardwood floors throughout the home, tile bathrooms, wood-burning fireplace, Jacuzzi, a master bathroom, and extra storage space. A kitchen with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and brand new appliances. refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with a solar electric system. Electric heating with A/C is installed for climate control. Hangout in the amazing fence backyard with a bbq grill area, patio, and balcony.



The landlord will cover the CCTV, electricity, internet, sewage, trash, and yard maintenance.



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.

Pets are not permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bbHziGwDoKc



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Sam Smith Park, Jimi Hendrix Park, Judkins Park, and Colman Playground.



The property’s Bike Score is 80/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.



No Pets Allowed



