2611 9th Ave W

Fully furnished daylight basement located on top of Queen Anne! Enjoy this move-in ready lower unit with separate entrance. The main area has contemporary furnishings including a queen-size pullout leather sofa bed, round table that sits 4 comfortably or can be used as a workspace. The open concept kitchen has built in sub-zero fridge, quartz countertops, soft-close drawers, 2 burner stovetop, and all the amenities you'll need to prepare meals. The bedroom has a comfortable queen size bed with 600 count Pima cotton sheets and big window for natural sunlight. The closet has ample space with built-in shelves, basket drawers and lots of hangers to keep you organized. Across from the bathroom, there is a utility area with a new stacked washer and dryer. Minutes to South Lake Union, Downtown, Freemont, Ballard, SPU & Interbay Golf Course. Free street parking - one block to #1 & #2 bus lines. 6, 9 and 12 month leases available. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, landscaping, high-speed internet and cable $100/month for one tenant, plus $100/month for an additional tenant. Enjoy access to the lower patio in backyard. Cats only. Email for appointment.



