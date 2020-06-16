All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

2611 9th Ave W

2611 9th Avenue West · (503) 810-3440
Location

2611 9th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Fully furnished daylight basement located on top of Queen Anne! Enjoy this move-in ready lower unit with separate entrance. The main area has contemporary furnishings including a queen-size pullout leather sofa bed, round table that sits 4 comfortably or can be used as a workspace. The open concept kitchen has built in sub-zero fridge, quartz countertops, soft-close drawers, 2 burner stovetop, and all the amenities you'll need to prepare meals. The bedroom has a comfortable queen size bed with 600 count Pima cotton sheets and big window for natural sunlight. The closet has ample space with built-in shelves, basket drawers and lots of hangers to keep you organized. Across from the bathroom, there is a utility area with a new stacked washer and dryer. Minutes to South Lake Union, Downtown, Freemont, Ballard, SPU & Interbay Golf Course. Free street parking - one block to #1 & #2 bus lines. 6, 9 and 12 month leases available. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, landscaping, high-speed internet and cable $100/month for one tenant, plus $100/month for an additional tenant. Enjoy access to the lower patio in backyard. Cats only. Email for appointment.

Terms: 6, 9 and 12 month leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 9th Ave W have any available units?
2611 9th Ave W has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 9th Ave W have?
Some of 2611 9th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 9th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2611 9th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 9th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 9th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2611 9th Ave W offer parking?
No, 2611 9th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 2611 9th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 9th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 9th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2611 9th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2611 9th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2611 9th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 9th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 9th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
