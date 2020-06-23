Amenities

2601 NW 58TH ST Available 09/09/19 PERFECTLY LOCATED BALLARD TOWNHOUSE! - Live near the heart of one of Seattles best neighborhoods in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Ballard townhouse. Easy access to shopping, dining, coffee shops, a Sunday farmers market, parks, bike trails, rapid transit and a library. This spacious, well-maintained townhouse includes a washer/dryer, gas fireplace, as well as plenty of closet storage! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 9TH!



Currently tenant occupied. Viewings by appointment only.

Email Ashley Johnson at ajohnson@northpacificproperties.com or call 206.402.9710.



-Walk-Score 92/100 (walker's paradise!)

-Landscaping included

-Hardwood Floors

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-W/D

-No smoking

-Dog - Accepted on case-by-case basis



Rental Terms 12 months preferred.

Rent: $2,950.00/monthly

Application Fee: $43.00

Security Deposit: $2,950.00 minus cost of application fee

Available: 9/9/2019



No Cats Allowed



