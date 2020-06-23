All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2601 NW 58TH ST
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2601 NW 58TH ST

2601 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pet friendly
2601 NW 58TH ST Available 09/09/19 PERFECTLY LOCATED BALLARD TOWNHOUSE! - Live near the heart of one of Seattles best neighborhoods in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Ballard townhouse. Easy access to shopping, dining, coffee shops, a Sunday farmers market, parks, bike trails, rapid transit and a library. This spacious, well-maintained townhouse includes a washer/dryer, gas fireplace, as well as plenty of closet storage! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 9TH!

Currently tenant occupied. Viewings by appointment only.
Email Ashley Johnson at ajohnson@northpacificproperties.com or call 206.402.9710.

-Walk-Score 92/100 (walker's paradise!)
-Landscaping included
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-W/D
-No smoking
-Dog - Accepted on case-by-case basis

Rental Terms 12 months preferred.
Rent: $2,950.00/monthly
Application Fee: $43.00
Security Deposit: $2,950.00 minus cost of application fee
Available: 9/9/2019

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5059460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 NW 58TH ST have any available units?
2601 NW 58TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 NW 58TH ST have?
Some of 2601 NW 58TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 NW 58TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2601 NW 58TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 NW 58TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 NW 58TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2601 NW 58TH ST offer parking?
No, 2601 NW 58TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2601 NW 58TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 NW 58TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 NW 58TH ST have a pool?
No, 2601 NW 58TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2601 NW 58TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2601 NW 58TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 NW 58TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 NW 58TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
