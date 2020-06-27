All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2601-E 22nd Avenue W

2601 22nd Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

2601 22nd Ave W, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2601-E 22nd Avenue W Available 07/01/19 Great House for Rent - Latest New Homes by Sage Homes NW. Incredible Value & Opportunity in Great Location! So Close to Transit , Downtown, Elliot Bay & South Lake Union. 1707 Finished Square Feet with First Level Living Floor and Three Bedrooms Up! Quality, Designer Finishes. Light & Bright, Open Concept Floor Plan. Big Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Spa Like 5 Piece Bath with Huge Shower/Tub Combo. Roof Top Deck with Expansive Views!

(RLNE4972553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W have any available units?
2601-E 22nd Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W have?
Some of 2601-E 22nd Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601-E 22nd Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
2601-E 22nd Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601-E 22nd Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601-E 22nd Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W offer parking?
No, 2601-E 22nd Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601-E 22nd Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W have a pool?
No, 2601-E 22nd Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 2601-E 22nd Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 2601-E 22nd Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601-E 22nd Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
