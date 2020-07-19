All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202

2562 Thorndyke Ave W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Interbay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Seattle, WA 98199
Interbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 Available 02/05/19 Great 2bd 2ba condo in Magnolia convenient to Ballard and Downtown. W/S/G included plenty of parking - Welcome to Magnolia, this condo is located in a convenient spot with easy access. This condo also features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a deck to relax and enjoy in the Summer time. You will enjoy the convenience to Magnolia Village, grocery stores, restaurants, gas, and many other amenities. This condo has been very nicely updated and has much to offer. Water, Sewer, and garbage are all included in the rent. If convenience, clean, and affordable are what you are looking for then please call for a showing! This will be available for rent coming the first week of February lease this while it lasts!

(RLNE4587213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 have any available units?
2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 offers parking.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 have a pool?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 have accessible units?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University