Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

2562 6th Ave W

2562 6th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2562 6th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Light-Filled Queen Anne Home--Available Now! - You are going to love living in this charming home full of beautiful details. The main floor consists of a spacious living room with tiled fireplace and large picture window. Both the living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood floors and picture molding. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast nook. A full bathroom and two large bedrooms are also located on the main floor.

The basement features another finished room that could function as an office, media or playroom. There is also another bedroom, half bathroom, and a large laundry room/storage room on the basement level as well as access to the attached garage and a fully fenced back yard! The exterior of the house was just painted. Big bonus--the home has air conditioning!

Walk to coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants and all that Queen Anne has to offer. Very close to numerous bus lines and easy commute to Fremont, South Lake Union, Interbay, and Downtown. Contact us now to view this lovely home!

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-Furnace Filter Program fee of $10/month.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4914289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 6th Ave W have any available units?
2562 6th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2562 6th Ave W have?
Some of 2562 6th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 6th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2562 6th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 6th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2562 6th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2562 6th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2562 6th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2562 6th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2562 6th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 6th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2562 6th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2562 6th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2562 6th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 6th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2562 6th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
