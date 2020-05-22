2562 6th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Light-Filled Queen Anne Home--Available Now! - You are going to love living in this charming home full of beautiful details. The main floor consists of a spacious living room with tiled fireplace and large picture window. Both the living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood floors and picture molding. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast nook. A full bathroom and two large bedrooms are also located on the main floor.



The basement features another finished room that could function as an office, media or playroom. There is also another bedroom, half bathroom, and a large laundry room/storage room on the basement level as well as access to the attached garage and a fully fenced back yard! The exterior of the house was just painted. Big bonus--the home has air conditioning!



Walk to coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants and all that Queen Anne has to offer. Very close to numerous bus lines and easy commute to Fremont, South Lake Union, Interbay, and Downtown. Contact us now to view this lovely home!



-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-Furnace Filter Program fee of $10/month.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



