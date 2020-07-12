All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Union Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Union Bay
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Union Bay

526 Yale Avenue North · (206) 678-1981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
South Lake Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

526 Yale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,839

Studio · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,909

Studio · 1 Bath · 426 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 606 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
South Lake Union is a neighborhood with a reputation of live-work-play. With Union Bay Apartments centered in the forefront of the city’s trendiest area, many can’t wait to call it home.

Choose from a variety of spacious floor plans - studios, one bedroom, or two bedrooms, there is something for everyone. Union Bay Apartments also features one of the largest roof decks in all of South Lake Union. It offers its residents views of the Space Needle and Lake Union.

Contact us for specials today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: We are a pet-friendly community! Please contact our leasing office for specific policies and related charges.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union Bay have any available units?
Union Bay has 3 units available starting at $1,839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Union Bay have?
Some of Union Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Union Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Union Bay is pet friendly.
Does Union Bay offer parking?
Yes, Union Bay offers parking.
Does Union Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Union Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Union Bay have a pool?
No, Union Bay does not have a pool.
Does Union Bay have accessible units?
No, Union Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Union Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, Union Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Union Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity