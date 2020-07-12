Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed

South Lake Union is a neighborhood with a reputation of live-work-play. With Union Bay Apartments centered in the forefront of the city’s trendiest area, many can’t wait to call it home.



Choose from a variety of spacious floor plans - studios, one bedroom, or two bedrooms, there is something for everyone. Union Bay Apartments also features one of the largest roof decks in all of South Lake Union. It offers its residents views of the Space Needle and Lake Union.



Contact us for specials today!