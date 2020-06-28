2541 Mayfair Ave N

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 This property is centrally located on Queen Anne/ Fremont. It is walking distance to Google, Adobe, Tableau etc. Go grocery shopping at PCC (whole foods of Seattle) or Fremont Farmers Market, drink or dine at some of the great bars / restaurants / coffee shops in Fremont. Easy access to South Lake Union (amazon, facebook etc.) and downtown. All of this while staying in a quite residential neighborhood. This lovely home is located in a private setting. 2000 Square feet of comfort.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5083080)