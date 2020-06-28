All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2541 Mayfair Ave N

2541 Mayfair Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Mayfair Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 This property is centrally located on Queen Anne/ Fremont. It is walking distance to Google, Adobe, Tableau etc. Go grocery shopping at PCC (whole foods of Seattle) or Fremont Farmers Market, drink or dine at some of the great bars / restaurants / coffee shops in Fremont. Easy access to South Lake Union (amazon, facebook etc.) and downtown. All of this while staying in a quite residential neighborhood. This lovely home is located in a private setting. 2000 Square feet of comfort.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Mayfair Ave N have any available units?
2541 Mayfair Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Mayfair Ave N have?
Some of 2541 Mayfair Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Mayfair Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Mayfair Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Mayfair Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Mayfair Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Mayfair Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Mayfair Ave N offers parking.
Does 2541 Mayfair Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Mayfair Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Mayfair Ave N have a pool?
No, 2541 Mayfair Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Mayfair Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2541 Mayfair Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Mayfair Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Mayfair Ave N has units with dishwashers.
