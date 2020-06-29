All apartments in Seattle
2514 Dexter Ave N #1.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2514 Dexter Ave N #1

2514 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Updated 2 BR/1BA with Views in Convenient Location - SHORT TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY ONLY - ENDING APRIL 30, 2020, possibly 1 month longer: This spacious unit is located in 5-Plex and features western exposure, and lots of natural light. Close to South Lake Union and minutes to Fremont, easy access to downtown, Metro bus stop close by. Kitchen with eat-in area, stainless appliances, and ample cabinet space. Large living room features vaulted 10 ceilings with large newly installed skylights and cozy wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors leading to newly refinished very large deck with Lake Union and mountain views. Two large bedrooms located on opposite ends of the hallway for privacy. Spacious full bath with soaking tub. New carpets and new paint through-out. Ample closet space. Laundry located in lower part of unit with washer/dryer and storage. Yard/garden space, front patio great for BBQ. Detached cabana/party room shared by all tenants. Tenant pays all utilities. Forced air heat. Street parking.
Terms: 1st & security deposit equal to one months rent minus application fees.
Utilities average $175 per person a month for WSG/electricity & heat.
Shorter lease term 4 months ending April 30, 2020.
Available NOW. Please e-mail showing agent at info@chelnwr.com
NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2903683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have any available units?
2514 Dexter Ave N #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have?
Some of 2514 Dexter Ave N #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Dexter Ave N #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 offer parking?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have a pool?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have accessible units?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

