2508 57th AVE SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Alki Beach View- Amazing 3 Bedroom Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3712f2f0a1



This is where luxury meets chic! Come and see what the hype is all about in one of Seattle's hottest neighborhoods. Room to entertain guests or an intimate breakfast on your balcony listening to the waves. The kitchen has granite top counters, stainless steel appliances and an oversized fridge perfect for a chef! This home also has two fireplaces and a huge basement with a bedroom and a bonus room. The location is premium at this home. West Seattle is growing rapidly and this home has a beautiful view of Alki Beach. It is also minutes away from the Water Taxi to take you downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come and see what your future home is like in person!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5906317)