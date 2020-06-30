All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2508 57th AVE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2508 57th AVE SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2508 57th AVE SW

2508 57th Avenue Southwest · (425) 243-5082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2508 57th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 57th AVE SW · Avail. now

$3,895

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alki Beach View- Amazing 3 Bedroom Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3712f2f0a1

This is where luxury meets chic! Come and see what the hype is all about in one of Seattle's hottest neighborhoods. Room to entertain guests or an intimate breakfast on your balcony listening to the waves. The kitchen has granite top counters, stainless steel appliances and an oversized fridge perfect for a chef! This home also has two fireplaces and a huge basement with a bedroom and a bonus room. The location is premium at this home. West Seattle is growing rapidly and this home has a beautiful view of Alki Beach. It is also minutes away from the Water Taxi to take you downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come and see what your future home is like in person!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5906317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 57th AVE SW have any available units?
2508 57th AVE SW has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 57th AVE SW have?
Some of 2508 57th AVE SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 57th AVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2508 57th AVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 57th AVE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 57th AVE SW is pet friendly.
Does 2508 57th AVE SW offer parking?
No, 2508 57th AVE SW does not offer parking.
Does 2508 57th AVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 57th AVE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 57th AVE SW have a pool?
No, 2508 57th AVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 2508 57th AVE SW have accessible units?
No, 2508 57th AVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 57th AVE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 57th AVE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2508 57th AVE SW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity