Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated community garden fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry parking

2505 NE 82nd St Available 07/06/20 WEDGWOOD RANCH SINGLE FAIMLY 3 BED/ 1 BATH AVAILABLE JUNE!! - **$2400 per month rent; Plus Utilities; Available June 8**

**NO PETS**

**3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1150 SF**

**Off street parking for 2 cars**

**First month's rent ($2400) and security deposit ($2400) due upon signing**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers the perfect layout for living and entertaining. Enter into the large living room with natural wood fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen includes new SS appliances. Remodeled bath with tile. Hardwood floors. 3 Bedrooms plus Living Room, Dining Room and carpeted Family Room. Enclosed Laundry Room w/new W/D. Off-street parking space for two cars. Spacious semi-private fenced backyard. Located close to bus & downtown Seattle, UW and Green Lake. Tenants cover yard maintenance and pay for all utilities. NO PETS.



Area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Wedgwood Elementary

-Eckstein Middle School

-Roosevelt High School



There are also many amazing parks, entertainment, nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Dahl Field, Picardo Famr P-Patch Community Garden, Maple Leaf Park, Ravenna Park, View Ridge Playfield



This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a tour today!



(RLNE4855247)