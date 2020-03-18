All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2505 NE 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2505 NE 82nd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2505 NE 82nd St

2505 Northeast 82nd Street · (425) 658-7471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2505 Northeast 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2505 NE 82nd St · Avail. Jul 6

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
2505 NE 82nd St Available 07/06/20 WEDGWOOD RANCH SINGLE FAIMLY 3 BED/ 1 BATH AVAILABLE JUNE!! - **$2400 per month rent; Plus Utilities; Available June 8**
**NO PETS**
**3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1150 SF**
**Off street parking for 2 cars**
**First month's rent ($2400) and security deposit ($2400) due upon signing**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers the perfect layout for living and entertaining. Enter into the large living room with natural wood fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen includes new SS appliances. Remodeled bath with tile. Hardwood floors. 3 Bedrooms plus Living Room, Dining Room and carpeted Family Room. Enclosed Laundry Room w/new W/D. Off-street parking space for two cars. Spacious semi-private fenced backyard. Located close to bus & downtown Seattle, UW and Green Lake. Tenants cover yard maintenance and pay for all utilities. NO PETS.

Area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Wedgwood Elementary
-Eckstein Middle School
-Roosevelt High School

There are also many amazing parks, entertainment, nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Dahl Field, Picardo Famr P-Patch Community Garden, Maple Leaf Park, Ravenna Park, View Ridge Playfield

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a tour today!

(RLNE4855247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 NE 82nd St have any available units?
2505 NE 82nd St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 NE 82nd St have?
Some of 2505 NE 82nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 NE 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2505 NE 82nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 NE 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2505 NE 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2505 NE 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2505 NE 82nd St does offer parking.
Does 2505 NE 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 NE 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 NE 82nd St have a pool?
No, 2505 NE 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2505 NE 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 2505 NE 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 NE 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 NE 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2505 NE 82nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity