2466 Montavista Pl W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Magnolia 2 Bedroom with Seattle Views! - This wonderful two bedroom two bathroom house in the great Magnolia neighborhood is now available! The house has a beautiful view of the city and Mt. Rainer from the large upper balcony. Updated kitchen, attractive oak hardwood flooring, leaded windows, a dining room, and two fireplace's in the both upper and lower living rooms. The house has a finished basement with family room. Bonus room upstairs perfect for small office. Lots of storage through out the house. Space needle views from your fully fenced back yard! There also is a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a washer/dryer.



Please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5269831)