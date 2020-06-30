All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

2466 Montavista Pl W

2466 Montavista Place West · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Montavista Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Magnolia 2 Bedroom with Seattle Views! - This wonderful two bedroom two bathroom house in the great Magnolia neighborhood is now available! The house has a beautiful view of the city and Mt. Rainer from the large upper balcony. Updated kitchen, attractive oak hardwood flooring, leaded windows, a dining room, and two fireplace's in the both upper and lower living rooms. The house has a finished basement with family room. Bonus room upstairs perfect for small office. Lots of storage through out the house. Space needle views from your fully fenced back yard! There also is a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a washer/dryer.

Please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5269831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Montavista Pl W have any available units?
2466 Montavista Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 Montavista Pl W have?
Some of 2466 Montavista Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 Montavista Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Montavista Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Montavista Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 2466 Montavista Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2466 Montavista Pl W offer parking?
No, 2466 Montavista Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 2466 Montavista Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 Montavista Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Montavista Pl W have a pool?
No, 2466 Montavista Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 2466 Montavista Pl W have accessible units?
No, 2466 Montavista Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Montavista Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 Montavista Pl W has units with dishwashers.

