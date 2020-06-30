All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2443 NW 59th Street Unit A
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2443 NW 59th Street Unit A

2443 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2443 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
garage
2443 NW 59th Street Unit A Available 03/01/20 Classic Ballard 3 bed / 2.25 bath townhome! - Lovely townhome in the heart of Ballard neighborhood! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms totaling to 1390 square feet! All bedrooms and living room have air conditioning (via mini split).

AVAILABLE MARCH 1st, 2020! Newer paint, carpet, and newer stainless steel appliances.

Main floor features tile entrance, first floor bedroom and 1 car attached garage. Access to fully fenced yard / patio through sliding glass door on first floor bedroom.

Second floor features open kitchen with eating bar with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Spacious living room, including half bathroom, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and balcony.

Top floor features double master suite! Two bedrooms, each with attached full bathrooms. Larger master features vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Front loading washer/dryer is upstairs on top floor.

Townhome includes hydronic heating system and A/C in the bedrooms. Townhome will be completely empty for new tenant.

Nearby Ballard community center field. Walking distance to downtown Ballard / NW Market Street and dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, stores, etc! Great bus route access.

First Month: $3250
Refundable Security Deposit: $3100
Refundable Pet Deposit: $725
12 month lease preferred.

Pets on case by case basis.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call / text 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.

(RLNE5482948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A have any available units?
2443 NW 59th Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A have?
Some of 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2443 NW 59th Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 NW 59th Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University