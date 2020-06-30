Amenities

2443 NW 59th Street Unit A Available 03/01/20 Classic Ballard 3 bed / 2.25 bath townhome! - Lovely townhome in the heart of Ballard neighborhood! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms totaling to 1390 square feet! All bedrooms and living room have air conditioning (via mini split).



AVAILABLE MARCH 1st, 2020! Newer paint, carpet, and newer stainless steel appliances.



Main floor features tile entrance, first floor bedroom and 1 car attached garage. Access to fully fenced yard / patio through sliding glass door on first floor bedroom.



Second floor features open kitchen with eating bar with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Spacious living room, including half bathroom, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and balcony.



Top floor features double master suite! Two bedrooms, each with attached full bathrooms. Larger master features vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Front loading washer/dryer is upstairs on top floor.



Townhome includes hydronic heating system and A/C in the bedrooms. Townhome will be completely empty for new tenant.



Nearby Ballard community center field. Walking distance to downtown Ballard / NW Market Street and dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, stores, etc! Great bus route access.



First Month: $3250

Refundable Security Deposit: $3100

Refundable Pet Deposit: $725

12 month lease preferred.



Pets on case by case basis.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call / text 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.



