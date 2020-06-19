2426 Lorentz Pl N

Amenities
Gorgeous Oasis in Queen Anne, 3 bed 2.25 bath Home - On a rare quiet cul-de-sac in NorthEast Queen Anne, 3 blocks from Queen Anne Blvd with multiple shops and restaurants, an easy 7 minute walk to Trader Joe's and Safeway. Magical, landscaped backyard that's very private with a serene mature garden and tall Birch trees
Main floor: living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with 3/4 master bath (steam shower) overlooking the garden
Upper floor: 1 regular-sized bedroom with small closet, 1 small room both rooms connected by Jack/Jill access to a 1/2 bath and a washer/dryer.
Lower floor: nicely finished, above ground basement with walk out to garden, area for a bed, sitting area, full kitchenette and 3/4 bath
Large garage. opening is small and best for a small car
Parking available in driveway or in front of house (2 cars easily, 3 cars possible but tight)
Air conditioning
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4930557)