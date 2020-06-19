All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

2426 Lorentz Pl N

2426 Lorentz Place North · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Lorentz Place North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Oasis in Queen Anne, 3 bed 2.25 bath Home - On a rare quiet cul-de-sac in NorthEast Queen Anne, 3 blocks from Queen Anne Blvd with multiple shops and restaurants, an easy 7 minute walk to Trader Joe's and Safeway. Magical, landscaped backyard that's very private with a serene mature garden and tall Birch trees
Main floor: living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with 3/4 master bath (steam shower) overlooking the garden
Upper floor: 1 regular-sized bedroom with small closet, 1 small room both rooms connected by Jack/Jill access to a 1/2 bath and a washer/dryer.
Lower floor: nicely finished, above ground basement with walk out to garden, area for a bed, sitting area, full kitchenette and 3/4 bath
Large garage. opening is small and best for a small car
Parking available in driveway or in front of house (2 cars easily, 3 cars possible but tight)
Air conditioning

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4930557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Lorentz Pl N have any available units?
2426 Lorentz Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Lorentz Pl N have?
Some of 2426 Lorentz Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Lorentz Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Lorentz Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Lorentz Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Lorentz Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Lorentz Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Lorentz Pl N offers parking.
Does 2426 Lorentz Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Lorentz Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Lorentz Pl N have a pool?
No, 2426 Lorentz Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Lorentz Pl N have accessible units?
No, 2426 Lorentz Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Lorentz Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Lorentz Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
