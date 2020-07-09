All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

2415 NW 91st Street

2415 Northwest 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Northwest 91st Street, Seattle, WA 98117
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Great chance to live in North Beach/Blue Ridge. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in excellent shape. Open floor plan with great natural lighting throughout. Living room features wood floors and a fireplace and opens up to a huge outdoor deck, fantastic for entertaining. Very close to restaurants, shopping, Golden Gardens, and neighborhood parks. Walking distance to local schools. Do NOT miss out. No pets.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 NW 91st Street have any available units?
2415 NW 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 NW 91st Street have?
Some of 2415 NW 91st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 NW 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 NW 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 NW 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 NW 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2415 NW 91st Street offer parking?
No, 2415 NW 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2415 NW 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 NW 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 NW 91st Street have a pool?
No, 2415 NW 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 NW 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 NW 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 NW 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 NW 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

