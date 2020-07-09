2415 NW 91st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great chance to live in North Beach/Blue Ridge. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in excellent shape. Open floor plan with great natural lighting throughout. Living room features wood floors and a fireplace and opens up to a huge outdoor deck, fantastic for entertaining. Very close to restaurants, shopping, Golden Gardens, and neighborhood parks. Walking distance to local schools. Do NOT miss out. No pets.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.