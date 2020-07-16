All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2358 S Angeline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2358 S Angeline St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2358 S Angeline St

2358 South Angeline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2358 South Angeline Street, Seattle, WA 98108
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5BR/2.5BA Beacon Hill Home - Spacious 5BR/2.5BA, 2,060 sf home situated on a private 5,037 square foot lot. This home features 2 kitchens, potential mother-in-law quarters, and a brick fireplace. There is plenty of off-street parking plus a detached garage. Convenient location near bus routes, shopping, and light rail. 12-month lease; $2,500 deposit; Smoking ok; Pets Ok with extra deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Linda Liu at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at LindaLiu@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

COVID-19 SHOWING RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5872988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 S Angeline St have any available units?
2358 S Angeline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2358 S Angeline St currently offering any rent specials?
2358 S Angeline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 S Angeline St pet-friendly?
No, 2358 S Angeline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2358 S Angeline St offer parking?
Yes, 2358 S Angeline St offers parking.
Does 2358 S Angeline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 S Angeline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 S Angeline St have a pool?
No, 2358 S Angeline St does not have a pool.
Does 2358 S Angeline St have accessible units?
No, 2358 S Angeline St does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 S Angeline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 S Angeline St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 S Angeline St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 S Angeline St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University