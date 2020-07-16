2358 S Angeline St

Amenities

Spacious 5BR/2.5BA Beacon Hill Home - Spacious 5BR/2.5BA, 2,060 sf home situated on a private 5,037 square foot lot. This home features 2 kitchens, potential mother-in-law quarters, and a brick fireplace. There is plenty of off-street parking plus a detached garage. Convenient location near bus routes, shopping, and light rail. 12-month lease; $2,500 deposit; Smoking ok; Pets Ok with extra deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Linda Liu at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at LindaLiu@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



