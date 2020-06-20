2323 Franklin Avenue East

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house for rent in the Eastlake neighborhood. Fenced yard, dogs/cats/pets ok, off-street parking, large storage space, large closets in every room, big windows with lots of light, sun porch/reading room, washer/dryer, low cost radiant heat and FREE gigabit internet. Excellent location in Eastlake, just half a block from bus line, Rogers Playfield and TOPS K-8 school. Walk to dozens of restaurants, stores and Lake Union.



Rental options:



- Furnished or not furnished

- 6, 12 or 24 month lease