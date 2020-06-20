All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:05 AM

2323 Franklin Avenue East

2323 Franklin Avenue East · (206) 715-8473
Location

2323 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house for rent in the Eastlake neighborhood. Fenced yard, dogs/cats/pets ok, off-street parking, large storage space, large closets in every room, big windows with lots of light, sun porch/reading room, washer/dryer, low cost radiant heat and FREE gigabit internet. Excellent location in Eastlake, just half a block from bus line, Rogers Playfield and TOPS K-8 school. Walk to dozens of restaurants, stores and Lake Union.

Rental options:

- Furnished or not furnished
- 6, 12 or 24 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Franklin Avenue East have any available units?
2323 Franklin Avenue East has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Franklin Avenue East have?
Some of 2323 Franklin Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Franklin Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Franklin Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Franklin Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Franklin Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Franklin Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Franklin Avenue East does offer parking.
Does 2323 Franklin Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Franklin Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Franklin Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2323 Franklin Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Franklin Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2323 Franklin Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Franklin Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Franklin Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
