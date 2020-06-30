Amenities

Large 1 bed 1 bath Triplex in North Ballard: 2319 NW 85th St, Seattle - Large 1 bedroom corner unit in well-maintained brick triplex in North Ballard / Loyal Heights.



$1595/MO RENT

$1500 DEPOSIT

12 month lease term

No pets / no smoking

920 sq.ft.



All appliances. Spacious, light airy unit. Hardwood floors in living room and bedroom. Washer and Dryer.

Gas heat. Large room downstairs could be used as an office. Shared yard for summer barbecues. Great location with easy access to downtown Ballard, Golden Gardens park, bus lines and stores.



Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.

No smoking, no pets.



Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and $1500 equal deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.

MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.



Contact Doreen 206-801-2025/ 206-546-6235 / e-mail doreenduggan@hotmail.com



(RLNE5580475)