Seattle, WA
2319 NW 85th St
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

2319 NW 85th St

2319 Northwest 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Northwest 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

Large 1 bed 1 bath Triplex in North Ballard: 2319 NW 85th St, Seattle - Large 1 bedroom corner unit in well-maintained brick triplex in North Ballard / Loyal Heights.

$1595/MO RENT
$1500 DEPOSIT
12 month lease term
No pets / no smoking
920 sq.ft.

All appliances. Spacious, light airy unit. Hardwood floors in living room and bedroom. Washer and Dryer.
Gas heat. Large room downstairs could be used as an office. Shared yard for summer barbecues. Great location with easy access to downtown Ballard, Golden Gardens park, bus lines and stores.

Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.
No smoking, no pets.

Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and $1500 equal deposit required. $42 appl. fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.

Contact Doreen 206-801-2025/ 206-546-6235 / e-mail doreenduggan@hotmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 NW 85th St have any available units?
2319 NW 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2319 NW 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
2319 NW 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 NW 85th St pet-friendly?
No, 2319 NW 85th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2319 NW 85th St offer parking?
No, 2319 NW 85th St does not offer parking.
Does 2319 NW 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 NW 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 NW 85th St have a pool?
No, 2319 NW 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 2319 NW 85th St have accessible units?
No, 2319 NW 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 NW 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 NW 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 NW 85th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2319 NW 85th St does not have units with air conditioning.

