2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A

West Seattle Townhouse - Available 3/28 - Sleek and modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in West Seattle's desirable Admiral District. Elegant and fully loaded kitchen, clad with slab granite, subway tile, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and large island to entertain. Enjoy warmer months on your deck off the living space or meals with your family and friends on your well lit and fully fenced patio garden. The 2 master suites upstairs are spacious and comfortable with high end finishes and vaulted ceilings.



A 3 minute stroll to some of Seattle's best restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, bars, and grocery stores -- Metropolitan Market, Mioposto, Pizzeria 22, Mission Cantina, and The Nook to name a few! An easy drive to freeways and highways and all that the rest of Seattle has to offer. Please, no smoking. One cat or small/medium dog welcome with a $500 refundable deposit.



Virtual tours available!



Please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, to schedule a private showing at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



