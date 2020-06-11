All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A

2312 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2312 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
West Seattle Townhouse - Available 3/28 - Sleek and modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in West Seattle's desirable Admiral District. Elegant and fully loaded kitchen, clad with slab granite, subway tile, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and large island to entertain. Enjoy warmer months on your deck off the living space or meals with your family and friends on your well lit and fully fenced patio garden. The 2 master suites upstairs are spacious and comfortable with high end finishes and vaulted ceilings.

A 3 minute stroll to some of Seattle's best restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, bars, and grocery stores -- Metropolitan Market, Mioposto, Pizzeria 22, Mission Cantina, and The Nook to name a few! An easy drive to freeways and highways and all that the rest of Seattle has to offer. Please, no smoking. One cat or small/medium dog welcome with a $500 refundable deposit.

Virtual tours available!

Please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, to schedule a private showing at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

(RLNE5661072)

(RLNE5661072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A have any available units?
2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A have?
Some of 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A offer parking?
No, 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A have a pool?
No, 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 44th Ave SW, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

