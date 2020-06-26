2310 10th Ave E Apt B

Amenities

Come and see this charming 1,400-square-foot townhouse on the peaceful Montlake neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!



This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; and 1-car attached garage plus off-street parking.



Its bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood floor, big windows with blinds, vaulted ceilings, recessed/suspended lightings, skylights, and a toasty fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry with ample storage/pantry space; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy and spacious, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep, with built-in closets. Its nice and neat bathrooms are equipped with a marble-topped, single-sink vanity; flush toilet; and shower enclosed in a framed clear glass panel.



For climate control, it has installed gas heating.



There are in-unit washer and dryer provided for laundry convenience.



Only small pets are allowed (under 25 lbs.).



Smoking is not permitted in the property.



Exterior has a yard, a patio, and a balcony-- perfect spots for some much-needed R&R.



There is storage space in the garage.



The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, gas, and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping.



Nearby parks: Roanoke Park, Rogers Playground, and I-5 Colonnade Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 1.58 miles, 9/10

Montlake Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 8/10

Garfield High School - 2.54 miles, 7/10

Tops K-8 - 0.27 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

49 - 0.1 miles

988 - 0.2 miles

984 - 0.2 miles

70 - 0.3 miles

83 - 0.3 miles



Rail lines:

LINK - 1.0 miles

Stcr SLU - 1.0 miles



(RLNE4968216)