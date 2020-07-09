2301 NE 86th St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5ccbd0024 ----
Make your home in this sleek, modern, urban townhome! 3/bd 2.5/ba. Spacious 1,330 sq ft bright & airy, contemporary finishes. Open kitchen, living room & dining room tied together with hardwood flooring. Upgraded appliances through-out. 2 upstairs bedrooms feature en-suite baths, master has a walk-in closet and upgraded storage. Desirable end unit includes front patio, attached garage. Heating and A/C with mini-splits. Easy access to I-5.
Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with add\'l deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.
We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit