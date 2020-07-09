All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2301 NE 86th St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2301 NE 86th St

2301 NE 86th St · No Longer Available
Location

2301 NE 86th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5ccbd0024 ----
Make your home in this sleek, modern, urban townhome! 3/bd 2.5/ba. Spacious 1,330 sq ft bright & airy, contemporary finishes. Open kitchen, living room & dining room tied together with hardwood flooring. Upgraded appliances through-out. 2 upstairs bedrooms feature en-suite baths, master has a walk-in closet and upgraded storage. Desirable end unit includes front patio, attached garage. Heating and A/C with mini-splits. Easy access to I-5.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with add\'l deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 NE 86th St have any available units?
2301 NE 86th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 NE 86th St have?
Some of 2301 NE 86th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 NE 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
2301 NE 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 NE 86th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 NE 86th St is pet friendly.
Does 2301 NE 86th St offer parking?
Yes, 2301 NE 86th St offers parking.
Does 2301 NE 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 NE 86th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 NE 86th St have a pool?
No, 2301 NE 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 2301 NE 86th St have accessible units?
No, 2301 NE 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 NE 86th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 NE 86th St does not have units with dishwashers.

