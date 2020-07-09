2301 NE 86th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5ccbd0024 ----

Make your home in this sleek, modern, urban townhome! 3/bd 2.5/ba. Spacious 1,330 sq ft bright & airy, contemporary finishes. Open kitchen, living room & dining room tied together with hardwood flooring. Upgraded appliances through-out. 2 upstairs bedrooms feature en-suite baths, master has a walk-in closet and upgraded storage. Desirable end unit includes front patio, attached garage. Heating and A/C with mini-splits. Easy access to I-5.



Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with add\'l deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer In Unit