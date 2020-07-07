2250 NE 65th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48d74710a2 ---- Like it came off the set of "Friends" only with a better kitchen, this is the entire top floor of McCarthy and Sheiring Wine Merchants in the heart of Ravenna, on NE 65th. This unit truly is one of a kind. Big, open feel floor plan overlooking a quintessential suburban main street corner. Freshly remodeled with refinished fir floors, new windows, new kitchen, this is two bedrooms plus a third room that could be a bedroom or office, plus a large, sunny living room and a dining room that adjoins the open kitchen. -One story walkup, just steps from everything -Renter's legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). -Third Place Books, the Varsity, Ravenna Tavern, and transit lines. 20 blocks north of the U and U Village. -Laundry off site. -Tenant pays electric and $50.00 per person per month for Water/Sewer/Garbage. -Application fee $45/person. -Street parking only. -Security deposit $2000. -Pet deposit $300 cats only 2 cat max. -Shomojo link: https://showmojo.com/l/48d74710a2