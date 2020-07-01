Amenities

225 NE 91st St Available 05/01/20 Virtual Tour Coming Soon. - This beautiful mid-century home is located in the very desirable area of Maple Leaf. With beautiful hardwoods upstairs and bamboo flooring downstairs. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, eating area in kitchen, gas fireplace, bathroom, kitchen with eating area, laundry, separate entrance and a double car garage. There is a large low maintenance private backyard that is completely fenced. This is a perfect home for an in-home office with a separate entry to the downstairs

Near all major bus routes to UW and Downtown Seattle. Leave your car behind and hop on the bus for easy public transportation.

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

- One year lease

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



