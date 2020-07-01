All apartments in Seattle
225 NE 91st St
225 NE 91st St

225 Northeast 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 Northeast 91st Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
225 NE 91st St Available 05/01/20 Virtual Tour Coming Soon. - This beautiful mid-century home is located in the very desirable area of Maple Leaf. With beautiful hardwoods upstairs and bamboo flooring downstairs. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, eating area in kitchen, gas fireplace, bathroom, kitchen with eating area, laundry, separate entrance and a double car garage. There is a large low maintenance private backyard that is completely fenced. This is a perfect home for an in-home office with a separate entry to the downstairs
Near all major bus routes to UW and Downtown Seattle. Leave your car behind and hop on the bus for easy public transportation.
In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.
- One year lease
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE5652658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 NE 91st St have any available units?
225 NE 91st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 NE 91st St have?
Some of 225 NE 91st St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 NE 91st St currently offering any rent specials?
225 NE 91st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 NE 91st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 NE 91st St is pet friendly.
Does 225 NE 91st St offer parking?
Yes, 225 NE 91st St offers parking.
Does 225 NE 91st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 NE 91st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 NE 91st St have a pool?
No, 225 NE 91st St does not have a pool.
Does 225 NE 91st St have accessible units?
No, 225 NE 91st St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 NE 91st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 NE 91st St does not have units with dishwashers.

