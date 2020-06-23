2219 Eastlake Ave E #302

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

2 Bedroom in Excellent Eastlake Location - Welcome home to this quiet 2 bedroom apartment nestled in Eastlake. This apartment is conveniently located minutes away from South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Great transportation options in a highly desirable neighborhood.



Living space has hardwood floors throughout. Private balcony. Views of Lake Union. Bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of storage. W/S/G included in rent. Dedicated parking spot also included. Secure building. Free laundry in building. Available for move in now!



No Pets

No Smoking

9 month lease preferred.



Please contact Bryan Tibbs via email btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3092475)