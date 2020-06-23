All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2219 Eastlake Ave E #302
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

2219 Eastlake Ave E #302

2219 Eastlake Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2219 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom in Excellent Eastlake Location - Welcome home to this quiet 2 bedroom apartment nestled in Eastlake. This apartment is conveniently located minutes away from South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Great transportation options in a highly desirable neighborhood.

Living space has hardwood floors throughout. Private balcony. Views of Lake Union. Bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of storage. W/S/G included in rent. Dedicated parking spot also included. Secure building. Free laundry in building. Available for move in now!

No Pets
No Smoking
9 month lease preferred.

Please contact Bryan Tibbs via email btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3092475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 have any available units?
2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 have?
Some of 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 offers parking.
Does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 have a pool?
No, 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 have accessible units?
No, 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Eastlake Ave E #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University