2216 10th Avenue East

Enjoy the convenience of this charming North Capitol Hill Craftsman home. Easily accessible to I-5 and 520 as well as Capitol Hill, downtown, SLU and University District. Only minutes away from UW. Close to public transportation stops. Close to several restaurants. When not inside, enjoy great outdoor spaces with either the front or back courtyard or your own private rooftop deck. Inside, enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, large rooms and ample closet and storage space. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, along with an eat in breakfast nook, make this a kitchen ready for cooking! Downstairs has living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms while upstairs features bathrooms, bedrooms, storage, and a large den/family room. Washer/Dryer in basement. Easy street parking. Don't miss your chance to see this classic home today. Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group. (206) 419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: One year or longer lease preferred