Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:27 PM

2216 10th Avenue East

2216 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2216 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Enjoy the convenience of this charming North Capitol Hill Craftsman home. Easily accessible to I-5 and 520 as well as Capitol Hill, downtown, SLU and University District. Only minutes away from UW. Close to public transportation stops. Close to several restaurants. When not inside, enjoy great outdoor spaces with either the front or back courtyard or your own private rooftop deck. Inside, enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, large rooms and ample closet and storage space. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, along with an eat in breakfast nook, make this a kitchen ready for cooking! Downstairs has living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms while upstairs features bathrooms, bedrooms, storage, and a large den/family room. Washer/Dryer in basement. Easy street parking. Don't miss your chance to see this classic home today. Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group. (206) 419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year or longer lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

