All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2210 NE 92nd #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2210 NE 92nd #306
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

2210 NE 92nd #306

2210 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2210 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
2210 NE 92nd #306 Available 06/26/19 Greenhouse Condominiums - Maple Leaf - Available June 30! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in quiet corner on 3rd floor. Bonus sunroom/office, surrounded by plush trees and lots of natural sunlight. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Western exposure and a dining room that opens to the updated kitchen with tiled countertops and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom includes spacious closets and bathroom. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Free internet and cable and all utilities except electricity included in your rent! Covered carport parking spot and one large storage unit included in rent. This North Seattle Greenhouse condominium is quietly nestled just off 92nd Street and Lake City Way and has a full time on-site building manager, a clubhouse and an outdoor pool for relaxing in the summertime sun! Conveniently located close to UW, downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Wedgwood, Ravenna, Maple Leaf and Northgate shopping areas. Easy access to I-5 and express lanes. Sorry, no smokers and no pets per building regulations. To view this lovely condo, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3238620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 NE 92nd #306 have any available units?
2210 NE 92nd #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 NE 92nd #306 have?
Some of 2210 NE 92nd #306's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 NE 92nd #306 currently offering any rent specials?
2210 NE 92nd #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 NE 92nd #306 pet-friendly?
No, 2210 NE 92nd #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2210 NE 92nd #306 offer parking?
Yes, 2210 NE 92nd #306 offers parking.
Does 2210 NE 92nd #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 NE 92nd #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 NE 92nd #306 have a pool?
Yes, 2210 NE 92nd #306 has a pool.
Does 2210 NE 92nd #306 have accessible units?
No, 2210 NE 92nd #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 NE 92nd #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 NE 92nd #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University