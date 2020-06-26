Amenities

2210 NE 92nd #306 Available 06/26/19 Greenhouse Condominiums - Maple Leaf - Available June 30! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in quiet corner on 3rd floor. Bonus sunroom/office, surrounded by plush trees and lots of natural sunlight. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Western exposure and a dining room that opens to the updated kitchen with tiled countertops and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom includes spacious closets and bathroom. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Free internet and cable and all utilities except electricity included in your rent! Covered carport parking spot and one large storage unit included in rent. This North Seattle Greenhouse condominium is quietly nestled just off 92nd Street and Lake City Way and has a full time on-site building manager, a clubhouse and an outdoor pool for relaxing in the summertime sun! Conveniently located close to UW, downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Wedgwood, Ravenna, Maple Leaf and Northgate shopping areas. Easy access to I-5 and express lanes. Sorry, no smokers and no pets per building regulations. To view this lovely condo, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



