221 24th Ave E

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e828935048 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e828935048 Stunning modern townhome in the trendy Capital Hill neighborhood! This tri-level 2 bedroom 1.75 bath is in the heart of it all. Main floor the living/kitchen gets plenty of natural light. Large storage under stairs and a pantry. It has a full kitchen with almost new matching stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for a budding chef. The home is furnished with a large sofa, rug and coffee table. The Master bedroom has a spacious layout with a large walk-in closet, ensuite bath, also has a king bed, desk and side table. On the 2nd floor is a spare bedroom with a full bath and laundry closet. On the 3rd floor there is the master with 3/4 bath and large walk in closet. Zone heating and a tankless water heater. Street parking only. If you the like the hustle bustle of city, this home will be perfect for you! The closest bus stop is right off of E Madison St & 25th ave E. You also have Safeway and Emerald City Cross Fit just a few block away. So many awesome restaurants like Cafe Flora, Luc and The Wandering Goose. So many entertainment options and parks right at your finger tips. Come see why Capital Hill is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Seattle! Pets ok up to 50 lbs and it also has A/C! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.