Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

221 24th Ave E

221 24th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

221 24th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e828935048 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e828935048 Stunning modern townhome in the trendy Capital Hill neighborhood! This tri-level 2 bedroom 1.75 bath is in the heart of it all. Main floor the living/kitchen gets plenty of natural light. Large storage under stairs and a pantry. It has a full kitchen with almost new matching stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for a budding chef. The home is furnished with a large sofa, rug and coffee table. The Master bedroom has a spacious layout with a large walk-in closet, ensuite bath, also has a king bed, desk and side table. On the 2nd floor is a spare bedroom with a full bath and laundry closet. On the 3rd floor there is the master with 3/4 bath and large walk in closet. Zone heating and a tankless water heater. Street parking only. If you the like the hustle bustle of city, this home will be perfect for you! The closest bus stop is right off of E Madison St & 25th ave E. You also have Safeway and Emerald City Cross Fit just a few block away. So many awesome restaurants like Cafe Flora, Luc and The Wandering Goose. So many entertainment options and parks right at your finger tips. Come see why Capital Hill is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Seattle! Pets ok up to 50 lbs and it also has A/C! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 24th Ave E have any available units?
221 24th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 24th Ave E have?
Some of 221 24th Ave E's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 24th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
221 24th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 24th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 24th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 221 24th Ave E offer parking?
No, 221 24th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 221 24th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 24th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 24th Ave E have a pool?
No, 221 24th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 221 24th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 221 24th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 221 24th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 24th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

