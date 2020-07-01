All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2207 N 39th St

2207 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2207 North 39th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large Classic 2+ BR/2BA Wallingford House For Rent - Large Classic Wallingford home for rent. Features large private deck, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, huge finished basement with family room and den/office/project room and second bathroom. Easy street parking, close to UW, Gasworks park, heart of Wallingford. Partial view towards Lake Union from deck. Bike trail Burke Gilman very close.

Walk score 81=Very Walkable; Transit Score 63=Good Transit; Bike Score 74=Very Bikeable.
This location is in the Wallingford neighborhood in Seattle. Nearby parks include Northlake Pocket Park, Wallingford Playfield and North Passage Point Park

Sorry NO PETS, NO SMOKING OR VAPING

View all approval qualifications on our website www.urbankey.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 N 39th St have any available units?
2207 N 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 N 39th St have?
Some of 2207 N 39th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 N 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
2207 N 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 N 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 2207 N 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2207 N 39th St offer parking?
No, 2207 N 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 2207 N 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 N 39th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 N 39th St have a pool?
No, 2207 N 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 2207 N 39th St have accessible units?
No, 2207 N 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 N 39th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 N 39th St has units with dishwashers.

