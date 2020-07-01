2207 N 39th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Large Classic 2+ BR/2BA Wallingford House For Rent - Large Classic Wallingford home for rent. Features large private deck, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, huge finished basement with family room and den/office/project room and second bathroom. Easy street parking, close to UW, Gasworks park, heart of Wallingford. Partial view towards Lake Union from deck. Bike trail Burke Gilman very close.



Walk score 81=Very Walkable; Transit Score 63=Good Transit; Bike Score 74=Very Bikeable.

This location is in the Wallingford neighborhood in Seattle. Nearby parks include Northlake Pocket Park, Wallingford Playfield and North Passage Point Park



Sorry NO PETS, NO SMOKING OR VAPING



View all approval qualifications on our website www.urbankey.com



