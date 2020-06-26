2207 30th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and Updated Mount Baker Home, Ready For Summer! - Wonderfully spacious and beautifully updated 1927 home. Cove moldings, freshly refinished hardwood floors, formal living & dining rooms, redone kitchen. Two bedrooms & full bath on main floor. Architect-designed upstairs remodel includes master suite with bath, laundry area, and convertible 4th bedroom/office with sliding wall and a view. Rare, large, finished basement .. Gorgeous gardens; private back deck for dining alfresco. Long driveway for parking; big garage for your car or storage. Tenant pays all utilities. One small pet with additional pet deposit. Deposit is the same as rent, please drive by home before setting up appointment to view. Please call or text Lisa Dankers to set up a time to view, 206-953-6890



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



Please contact: Lisa Dankers, Property Manager

(206) 953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com



