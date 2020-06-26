All apartments in Seattle
/
Seattle, WA
/
2207 30th Ave S
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

2207 30th Ave S

2207 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2207 30th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and Updated Mount Baker Home, Ready For Summer! - Wonderfully spacious and beautifully updated 1927 home. Cove moldings, freshly refinished hardwood floors, formal living & dining rooms, redone kitchen. Two bedrooms & full bath on main floor. Architect-designed upstairs remodel includes master suite with bath, laundry area, and convertible 4th bedroom/office with sliding wall and a view. Rare, large, finished basement .. Gorgeous gardens; private back deck for dining alfresco. Long driveway for parking; big garage for your car or storage. Tenant pays all utilities. One small pet with additional pet deposit. Deposit is the same as rent, please drive by home before setting up appointment to view. Please call or text Lisa Dankers to set up a time to view, 206-953-6890

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Please contact: Lisa Dankers, Property Manager
(206) 953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com

(RLNE2354917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 30th Ave S have any available units?
2207 30th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 30th Ave S have?
Some of 2207 30th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2207 30th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 30th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2207 30th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2207 30th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2207 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 30th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2207 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2207 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2207 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 30th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
