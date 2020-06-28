217 NW MARKET ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Ballard/Phinney Ridge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house 2 kitchens, small yard, deck w/view and parking (carports), 2 fireplaces. Available soon! - Unique Ballard custom built view house overlooking Ballard Bridge and the Olympics from the west side of Phinney Ridge. Two level house with mother-in-law. 12 foot open beamed ceilings in the upper floor with large living room, great kitchen, dining room and nook, 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer and a 48 foot view deck. Lower floor has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, full kitchen, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace and large private patio. There are two off-street carports and an elevator to the upper floor.



10 minutes to downtown, South Lake Union or U of W. Bus stop in front of house. No smoking and pet under 25 pounds, breed restrictions with $600 pet deposit $300 non-refundable. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee due at move-in. Renter's Insurance required. $365 mo utility surcharge. Perfect as a shared house or a single family.



Walk Score - 75

Transit Score -56

Bikeable score 60



Schools in the area:

8 out of 10 West Woodland Elementary K-5 0.4 mi

7 out of 10 Hamilton International Middle 6-8 1.3 mi

9 out of 10 Ballard High 9-12 1.3 mi



Move in details

$3835 First month's rent

$2500 Security deposit

$300 Non-refundable cleaning deposit

$365 Utility surcharge



$600 Pets under 25 pounds, breed restrictions - $300 Nonrefundable



Tenants responsible for upkeep of landscaping (small landscaping area)

Tenants responsible for electricity, cable and internet.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Cherie at 206 694 1732



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257..



