2130 N 52nd Street Available 01/11/20 Rare find, 5bd 2ba Craftsman style home in desirable Green lake Neighborhood - Rare find, the current tenants moved in Sept of 2012, they are moving out of state and need someone to take over their current lease (which ends 7/31/2020) The house will be move in ready 1/11/2020. Live in this well maintained 5bd 2ba Craftsman style home in desirable Green lake Neighborhood. Main floor you will find Living room with wood burning fireplace and built in cabinetry, Formal Dining room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms and Bathroom. Downstairs you have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer and access to garage and storage space. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintaining yard along with paying Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly) . The Security deposit is $1500.00. First,& Deposit due upon Lease Signing. (if qualified) $45 application fee (per adult). Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit paid $500 pet deposit. Term lease only, you have two lease end date options: 7/31/2020 or 7/31/2021.



For additional info or to schedule a viewing contact Victoria at 206-577-0826 or email victoria@rpaseattle.com



