All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2130 N 52nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2130 N 52nd Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2130 N 52nd Street

2130 North 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2130 North 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2130 N 52nd Street Available 01/11/20 Rare find, 5bd 2ba Craftsman style home in desirable Green lake Neighborhood - Rare find, the current tenants moved in Sept of 2012, they are moving out of state and need someone to take over their current lease (which ends 7/31/2020) The house will be move in ready 1/11/2020. Live in this well maintained 5bd 2ba Craftsman style home in desirable Green lake Neighborhood. Main floor you will find Living room with wood burning fireplace and built in cabinetry, Formal Dining room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms and Bathroom. Downstairs you have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer and access to garage and storage space. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintaining yard along with paying Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly) . The Security deposit is $1500.00. First,& Deposit due upon Lease Signing. (if qualified) $45 application fee (per adult). Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit paid $500 pet deposit. Term lease only, you have two lease end date options: 7/31/2020 or 7/31/2021.

For additional info or to schedule a viewing contact Victoria at 206-577-0826 or email victoria@rpaseattle.com

(RLNE5324805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 N 52nd Street have any available units?
2130 N 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 N 52nd Street have?
Some of 2130 N 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 N 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2130 N 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 N 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 N 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2130 N 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2130 N 52nd Street offers parking.
Does 2130 N 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 N 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 N 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 2130 N 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2130 N 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2130 N 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 N 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 N 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University