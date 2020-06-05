2124 S. State St

Amenities
Gorgeous Seattle Townhouse Available for Rent 2 bed, 1.5 bath - Gorgeous 2 bedroom/1.5 bath town home for rent in Seattle! Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas top stove, spacious living area with a cozy fireplace, and a dining area with large bank windows. The spacious master bedroom fits a king size bed and includes a beautiful en suite featuring double sink vanity. 1-car attached garage. Easy access to I-90. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Schedule you tour ONLINE, today by following this link: showdigs.co/ons3
