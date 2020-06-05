All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

2124 S. State St

2124 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

2124 South State Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Seattle Townhouse Available for Rent 2 bed, 1.5 bath - Gorgeous 2 bedroom/1.5 bath town home for rent in Seattle! Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas top stove, spacious living area with a cozy fireplace, and a dining area with large bank windows. The spacious master bedroom fits a king size bed and includes a beautiful en suite featuring double sink vanity. 1-car attached garage. Easy access to I-90. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Schedule you tour ONLINE, today by following this link: showdigs.co/ons3

(RLNE3194160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 S. State St have any available units?
2124 S. State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 S. State St have?
Some of 2124 S. State St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 S. State St currently offering any rent specials?
2124 S. State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 S. State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 S. State St is pet friendly.
Does 2124 S. State St offer parking?
Yes, 2124 S. State St offers parking.
Does 2124 S. State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 S. State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 S. State St have a pool?
No, 2124 S. State St does not have a pool.
Does 2124 S. State St have accessible units?
No, 2124 S. State St does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 S. State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 S. State St does not have units with dishwashers.

