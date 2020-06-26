All apartments in Seattle
2118 NE 54th

2118 Northeast 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Northeast 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2118 NE 54th Available 08/01/19 8bed, 3.75BA House, Close to University Villlage!! - Perfect student home, 3000 sq. ft., 8 bedroom and 3.75 bathroom. The master suite has a huge walk in closet. UW Campus and U Village within 1 mile walking distance and Light Rail UW Station just 1.5 miles away. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features a deck and fireplace.
Close to shops, restaurants and just a few blocks from the bus stop. There is a no shoe policy in the house.

Available lease through August 1, 2019- July 2020 with option to renew.

Attached 2 car garage for parking only, finished basement. NO smokers NO Pets. 24 hour to show

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/9liaFW
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Lisa Danker Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2541352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 NE 54th have any available units?
2118 NE 54th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 NE 54th have?
Some of 2118 NE 54th's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 NE 54th currently offering any rent specials?
2118 NE 54th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 NE 54th pet-friendly?
No, 2118 NE 54th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2118 NE 54th offer parking?
Yes, 2118 NE 54th offers parking.
Does 2118 NE 54th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 NE 54th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 NE 54th have a pool?
No, 2118 NE 54th does not have a pool.
Does 2118 NE 54th have accessible units?
No, 2118 NE 54th does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 NE 54th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 NE 54th does not have units with dishwashers.
