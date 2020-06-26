Amenities

2118 NE 54th Available 08/01/19 8bed, 3.75BA House, Close to University Villlage!! - Perfect student home, 3000 sq. ft., 8 bedroom and 3.75 bathroom. The master suite has a huge walk in closet. UW Campus and U Village within 1 mile walking distance and Light Rail UW Station just 1.5 miles away. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Home features a deck and fireplace.

Close to shops, restaurants and just a few blocks from the bus stop. There is a no shoe policy in the house.



Available lease through August 1, 2019- July 2020 with option to renew.



Attached 2 car garage for parking only, finished basement. NO smokers NO Pets. 24 hour to show



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/9liaFW

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



Lisa Danker Property Manager 206-953-6890, lisa@ldankers.com



No Pets Allowed



